Zayn Malik is over the crippling anxiety that prevented him from performing live.

The former One Direction star - who has previously cancelled a number of scheduled appearances due to his anxiety disorder - is gearing up to release his much-awaited follow-up to 2016 debut solo LP 'Mind of Mine', and has admitted he's feeling much more ''confident'' about hitting the road soon after overcoming his fears.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 about his second album, he admitted: ''I'm excited to see what people think of it. I think my confidence has grown in the last year and a half.

''It's a bit different to my last record in terms of, it's matured.''

The 25-year-old hunk says that he had a lot going on in his head after quitting One Direction in 2015, but he says he's managed to nurture the true sound he needs to be ''prominent'' on his new record.

He confessed: ''I didn't know what was going on for a while.

''I was just putting out a record and not really being as prominent as I wanted to be.

''But this time around I feel like I am more confident and I really believe in what's going on, so I want to convey that to my fans.''

Zayn released new song 'Let Me' today (12.04.18), and he says he's staying tight-lipped as to who the track is about, though the music video features a lookalike of his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who the 'Pillowtalk' singer split from in March after two years of dating.

He said: ''It's not always the wisest thing to do, it just complicates things so I have tended not to do that anymore, I just keep it to myself.''