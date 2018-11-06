Zayn Malik has completely cut ties with his former One Direction bandmates, and he has dashed any hopes fans may have still had for a full reunion.
The 'Pillowtalk' singer has dashed any hopes fans may have had for a full reunion with his former bandmates and accused them of being spiteful when he left the group three years ago.
He told Vogue magazine's December issue: ''I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time.
''There are things that happen and things that were said after I left - snide things, small things that I would never have expected. The relationships had broken apart.''
Zayn - who completed the lineup with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne - suggested the band's meteoric rise after winning 'The X Factor' in 2010 may have had a big role in their fractured relationship.
He explained: ''That's just the way it is. People move on, people grow apart, people grow up.
''We went from theatres to arenas to stadiums, there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom.
''I guess that kind of progression affects you a little bit. People take it different ways, especially when there are five personalities.''
His comments come as Liam, 25, appeared to suggest he hdn't spoken to Zayn, also 25, in quite some time.
During an appearance at London shopping centre Westfield's 10th anniversary celebration in Shepherd's Bush, he was quizzed by the evening's host James Corden on what festive gifts he would be getting the 1D boys this year
He pondered: ''What do I buy the guys from One Direction? My god, well football is easy for Niall, so something football for Niall, Louis used to skateboard. Harry could with some clothes, he could with something less shiny, something ambiguous so he could go about his business, maybe something like a Morph suit.
''What do we get Zayn? I honestly wouldn't know these days, what would we get Zayn? What about that tattoo cream that brings your tattoos out, yeah a men's set.''
