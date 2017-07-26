Zayn Malik slept on a mattress for ''six months'' when he first moved to Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old musician has admitted he didn't purchase any furniture for his LA home for half a year, and says he enjoyed he ''minimalistic'' feel of sleeping on nothing but a mattress as it was a stark contrast to his former home in London which was crammed with homely items.

He said: ''When I first moved in, I was staying here on a mattress for about six months. I didn't really want to do anything to it because I just liked the way it felt. Like [it was] minimalistic, and simple, there was nothing really to hold on to. And I'd just moved out of my London pad which had a lot of stuff in it.''

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker - who is in a relationship with Gigi Hadid - did start work on a collage of posters soon after moving in, and admits the project got slightly out of hand when he ended up covering the ''entire wall'' in pictures.

He added: ''I thought I'd stick just the posters straight on the wall and do like a collage, and it was meant to be like a little collage originally, and then I did the entire wall. And then I just kind of went from there, I didn't really have anything in the house except for this massive collaged wall.''

And Zayn's favourite piece of furniture is his coffee table, which features comic books from his childhood placed behind the solid glass of the table's surface.

Speaking in a video uploaded to Vogue magazine's YouTube channel on Wednesday (26.07.17), Zayn said: ''The comic books I had when I was a kid, they were in a safe somewhere and they just had like cobwebs and stuff on them, so we just decided to take them out and put them in the coffee table and they look really cool.''