Zayn Malik ''leans'' on Gigi Hadid a lot.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker is grateful to have the 23-year-old model in his life and praised her ''super organisation'' skills.

He told the December issue of Vogue magazine: ''Everything is great. She's super-organised and I'm really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.''

Zayn and Gigi split up in March but they are reportedly ''in a much better place'' now.

A source said: ''Gigi and Zayn are in a much better place since splitting. They needed the space apart for a bit and are now are giving things a second chance. They are very happy together and everyone around them can see it.''

Meanwhile, Zayn previously admitted he doesn't want to put a ''label'' on their relationship.

He explained: ''I'm really thankful that I met her ... We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations.

''I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle.''

The couple split up earlier this year but vowed to remain good friends.

Zayn wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ (sic)''