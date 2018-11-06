Zayn Malik has admitted he ''leans'' on his girlfriend Gigi Hadid a lot and he loves her ''super organisation'' skills.
Zayn Malik ''leans'' on Gigi Hadid a lot.
The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker is grateful to have the 23-year-old model in his life and praised her ''super organisation'' skills.
He told the December issue of Vogue magazine: ''Everything is great. She's super-organised and I'm really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.''
Zayn and Gigi split up in March but they are reportedly ''in a much better place'' now.
A source said: ''Gigi and Zayn are in a much better place since splitting. They needed the space apart for a bit and are now are giving things a second chance. They are very happy together and everyone around them can see it.''
Meanwhile, Zayn previously admitted he doesn't want to put a ''label'' on their relationship.
He explained: ''I'm really thankful that I met her ... We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations.
''I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle.''
The couple split up earlier this year but vowed to remain good friends.
Zayn wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...