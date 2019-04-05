Zayn Malik has hailed Gigi Hadid ''the most amazing woman I've ever known'' whilst fending off her haters.

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to shut down rumours that his recent expletive-laden cryptic tweet was aimed at the supermodel - who he has dated on/off since November 2015 - after it was suggested they had cooled off their relationship.

On April 3, the 26-year-old pop star fumed: ''How about you all go f**k yourselves with your irrelevant bulls**t ... This ain't a place for feelings ... And you aren't the person you said you were.''

And on Thursday night (05.04.19), he hit back at those who suggested his tweets were anything to do with Gigi, 23, whilst he admitted he ''doesn't deserve'' the ''love and support '' he receives from the blonde beauty.

He ranted: ''To any dumb f**k out there that wants to make they're own stories up ... My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f**k alone she is the most amazing woman I've ever known ... And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it ... So if you have anything to say @ me and I'll put you the f**k straight ... If you know nothing shut your f***ing mouth (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gigi was forced to shut down rumours she is dating Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost on the day of Zayn's original outburst.

She tweeted: ''If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I'm seen with a friend of the male gender then there's gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion. (sic)''

Last month, Zayn thanked his fans for ''love and thoughts'' after he apologised for being a ''s**t person''.

The 'Pillowtalk' singer had posted a cryptic but public apology and although he later deleted the tweet without revealing the reason behind it, he later took to the micro-blogging site again to clarify he is ''happy'' despite the original post.

Writing on the social networking site the following day, he said: ''Currently happy, could be happier. Thanks for all the love and thoughts yesterday just had a vent ha x (sic)''

In his original tweet, he wrote ''I'd like apologize for basically being a s**t person. (sic)''