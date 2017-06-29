Zayn Malik didn't want to make another album about sex.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker's 2016 debut solo LP 'Mind Of Mine' was packed with tracks about lovemaking but the star says that wasn't his sole intention for the record and he was determined to make his next collection of songs more varied in their subject matter.

When asked whether his follow-up LP would be a ''shagging album'' and help his fans to produce more babies, he laughed and said: ''Maybe! Who knows! I hope people like to listen to it and do whatever they do - they can listen to it and do normal activities too; they don't just have to have sex to it. But there's some sexual references in the second album too, for sure.''

The 24-year-old star - who is dating American model Gigi Hadid - tries not be ''vulgar'' when it comes to singing about love making and was careful not to offend people with his lyrics, especially women, because he cares about what his sisters and mother would think.

Zayn - who penned 'I Don't Want To Live Forever' with Taylor Swift for the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey', which focuses on an S&M fuelled romance - said: ''There's some songs that I wrote and I didn't put on my record because they were just a bit too ... risqué, shall we say. That is something that I do think about. I never really want to be vulgar, if you understand what I mean. I don't want to be the guy that's just talking about sex distastefully. I try to do it in a way that has a bit of class to it. I have sisters and I have females in my family, so I don't ever want to be too disrespectful, if that's the word. I just try to keep it creative, and hopefully people don't get too offended.''

And Zayn thinks his songwriting has progressed and he is more confident with where he lies in the music industry since leaving One Direction.

Speaking to the new issue of Clash magazine - of which he is the cover star - he said: ''I definitely think the reaction to the first record has fueled a bit of confidence in the second one, and helps just understanding what people wanted to hear and what people were enjoying. So yeah, it's definitely made that easier, I guess, and just knowing where I fit in the market and where I want to sit vocally, and where I want to take it with the music and the production. It's just more assertive and knows what it's about this time.''