Zayn Malik has finished recording his new album.

The former One Direction star - who released his debut solo album, 'Mind of Mine', in 2016 - has confirmed the news via his Instagram account following an exchange with a fan.

Zayn, who announced he's split from his long-time girlfriend Gigi Hadid earlier this week, wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''When Life throws you lemons , catch em so they don't hit you in the f***ing face (sic)''

In response to the post, a fan said: ''OR WHEN LIFE THROWS YOU LEMONS MAKE AN ALBUM BOO (sic)''

Then, Zayn replied: ''albums been done. Just working on my videos ladies calm it, calm it (sic)''

Zayn's announcement comes shortly after his track 'Don't Matter (Remix)', which features August Alsina, leaked online.

The 25-year-old star blamed the leak on ''unprofessionalism'', and he subsequently opted to post a link to the record on his Twitter account.

He explained at the time: ''This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops http://inzayn.com/#music :) love z (sic)''

The announcement led to sudden surge in the number of people trying to access Zayn's website, which caused it to crash.

Meanwhile, August responded to the leak by tweeting: ''Zayn, I'm sending an abundance of love to you! You are my brother, I am yours. I don't know how this happened but WAY TO MAKE LEMONS INTO LEMONADE. (& a great batch, might I add) [laughing, crying and praying emojis] we do great work together. [love heart and lightening emojis] Mashallah King! (sic)''