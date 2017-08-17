Zayn Malik's second solo album will showcase his ''evolution'' as an artist.

The 24-year-old star has admitted his debut release 'Mind of Mine' represented a step into the unknown, but Zayn feels he has subsequently improved as a songwriter and says his new album is more ''organised''.

He shared: ''I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I've been doing it so much. I feel like the songs are a bit more organised, where I felt like, before, that 'Mind of Mine' was a brainstorm. That's why I called it 'Mind of Mine', because it was ideas that I had that I put out.''

By contrast, Zayn feels his new album is more carefully constructed.

Speaking to V Man magazine, Zayn explained: ''This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It's an evolution.''

Meanwhile, Liam Payne, Zayn's former One Direction bandmate, recently revealed he would like to team up on a song with the chart-topping star.

Liam said: ''I think I would collaborate with Zayn because we do really similar types of music.''

Elsewhere, Simon Cowell has also talked up the prospect of Zayn reuniting with One Direction at some stage in the future.

Zayn quit the band in March 2015, but Simon believes the original line-up could reunite further down the line.

He explained: ''You know, it's fun being out there on your own but what I hope is going to happen is that they remember now how much fun it was being in a group.''