Zayn Malik has cancelled more planned concerts.

The 'Still Got Time' singer - who quit his former band One Direction back in 2015 to pursue a solo career - had been due to perform some shows in Japan last week, gigs that had already been rescheduled after being called off in January due to recording commitments.

The promoter has stated that the pop star called off the concerts because he now wants the shows to be part of his planned world tour and full refunds have been granted to all ticket holders.

Zayn, 24, has made very few appearances on stage as a solo artist as he has been battling anxiety disorder.

Earlier this month, Zayn opened up about his ongoing battle with the crippling condition and assured fans he has learned to manage his anxiety much better.

He said: ''It's not a thing that you just get rid of overnight but it's getting to a much more manageable place. I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief (sic) in myself.''

And Zayn - who is dating model Gigi Hadid - believes going solo has helped him deal with his anxiety because he feels he is more in ''control'' than he was in the band.

He said: ''You have a certain sense of control, which is nice.

''And I'm more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans. I can think of people coming out to see me perform as a positive thing now, rather than something I am dreading.''