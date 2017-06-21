Zayn Malik's struggles with anxiety have become ''much more manageable''.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker has previously pulled out of a number of performances because of the crippling disorder, but he believes his issues are now under control as he has more confidence in himself.

He said: ''It's not a thing that you just get rid of overnight but it's getting to a much more manageable place.

''I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief [sic] in myself.''

And the former One Direction singer admits going solo has helped him overcome his difficulties because he feels he is more in ''control'' than he was in the band.

He said: ''You have a certain sense of control, which is nice.

''And I'm more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans. I can think of people coming out to see me perform as a positive thing now, rather than something I am dreading.''

The 24-year-old singer feels a lot of ''pride and responsibility'' in being a high-profile British Muslim but insists he doesn't want to be ''defined'' by his cultural background.

He told the Evening Standard newspaper: ''I take a great sense of pride -- and responsibility -- in knowing that I am the first of my kind, from my background.

''I'm not currently practising but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I'm just me. I don't want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background.''

However, the 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' singer admitted his heritage led to him being singled out for extra security checks when travelling to the US during the early days of One Direction, though he insists that never angered him because he understands why people are cautious.

He explained: ''The first time I came to America, I had three security checks before I got on the plane; first they said that I'd been randomly selected, and then they said it was something to do with my name, it was flagging something on their system...

''Then when I landed, it was like a movie. They kept me there for three hours, questioning me about all kinds of crazy stuff. I was 17, my first time in America, jet-lagged off the plane, confused. The same thing happened the next time too.

''I understand the level of caution that needs to be taken, especially now, in the light of certain events at home. I don't think there's any benefit to getting angry -- it's something that comes with the climate. I understand why they've got to do it.''