Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift trashed a London hotel room while filming a sexy video for their new single.

The former One Direction star smashed a lamp against the wall of the five-star St Pancras Renaissance hotel and Taylor, 27, set the curtains on fire as they filmed the video for their single 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', which features on the soundtrack for 'Fifty Shades Darker'.

A source shared: ''Zayn trashed the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall.

''Taylor had to light the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn't have to be evacuated.

''At one point Taylor smashed a mirror in the bathroom.

''All the scenes were carefully planned. It's going to be a very sexy video. Zayn was dressed dapper and Taylor was wearing garters and heels.''

Taylor flew into London from Nashville in the US via a private jet to shoot the video, but quickly returned home after filming was concluded.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''She flew straight back to Nashville and left him alone.''

Last month, meanwhile, Zayn revealed his girlfriend Gigi Hadid helped set up his collaboration with Taylor.

The 23-year-old star asked Taylor to sing on the track - but he wasn't nervous about her agreeing to be part of the song because he knew she already liked it thanks to model Gigi.

He shared: ''The interesting this was, she is friends with Gi, so she already reached out after hearing it because [producer] Jack [Antonoff] had just played her the song anyway and she went in the studio the next day to record it.

''She mentioned to me that she liked the song so I already kind of knew in the back of my head that she liked it, so I asked her if she wanted to be on it and she was cool with it.''