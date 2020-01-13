Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are ''trying to make it work'' between them after recently rekindling their romance.

The former One Direction star and the 24-year-old model were spotted walking arm in arm over the weekend as they headed to a restaurant for Zayn's 27th birthday, prompting speculation they had given love between them another shot, after they previously dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later, and splitting again almost a year ago.

And now, sources have said the couple have been working on their romance for several months, and are taking things ''slow and steady'' in the hopes that love will last between them.

One insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''They got back together very recently. They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.''

Over the weekend, Zayn and Gigi were joined for dinner at the Mediterranean-Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City by Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, as well as Dua Lipa.

Fans first speculated the pair had reunited over the holidays, when Gigi revealed she was cooking one of Zayn's mother Trisha Malik's recipes.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favourites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad. Hopefully she'll share the recipe with the world one day. (sic)''

It was also reported in November that the model had reconnected with the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker following her split from Tyler Cameron that month.

A source said: ''Gigi has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together. They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual. They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now.''