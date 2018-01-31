Zayn Malik has shared a preview of a new song which is seemingly about his girlfriend Gigi Hadid being the only woman he needs.

The former One Direction star - who has been dating the stunning model for over two years - shared the snippet of the track on his Instagram profile on Tuesday (30.01.18).

On the track, which could appear on the singer's next record, Zayn belts: ''She's all the woman I need.''

He's also shared a video of him playing the acoustic guitar on the photo-sharing app, with the caption: ''jammin (sic)''

Over the top of the instrument, he sings: ''I see you every night, always on my mind. Always on my mind/I know you are mine.''

It comes after the 'Still Got Time' hitmaker registered a new song called 'Hurt'.

Zayn appears as the owner of the track on a BMI listing, whilst a host of major songwriters and producer BURNS have been credited for their involvement.

Among the names are Andrew Watt and Ali Tamposi - who co-wrote Camila Cabello's huge hit 'Havana' - Chloe Angelides, known for working with Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, and Britney Spears collaborator The DJ Burns.

The track, when released, will follow two mega collaborations from the 24-year-old musician in the form of 'Dusk Till Dawn' with Sia and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' with Taylor Swift.

Zayn has been keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to his second record, but admitted he's ''kind of finalised it''.

He said: ''This record, I've kind of finalised it. But there's always ideas. Every day I find another song that I'm swapping out with another one. That's why the album date hasn't really come yet. Even though the album is pretty much there, and I have the material, I'm still changing things here and there. It's not necessary in my head when I work on a song whether it's for a new project or whether it's for this.''

Zayn promised fans that a tour is ''definitely on the cards'' for his second album.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker didn't head out on the road in promotion of his debut solo record 'Mind of Mine' in 2016, but now he has more material under his belt with the new LP on the way, he's ''excited to start rehearsing'' his live show.