Zara Larsson doesn't want to get married for at least 10 years.

The 21-year-old singer may be very happy in her relationship with British model Brian H. Whittaker - a romance which began in 2017 after she contacted him on Twitter after developing a crush on the hunk from photos she saw of him - but she has no plans to wed the 19-year-old model anytime soon as she thinks the pair are too young to tie the knot.

When asked whether she was planning to wed Brian, she told UK radio station Capital FM ''Oh my god, are you serious? He's still a teenager ... No. At least not for another 10 years.''

The pair met after Zara tweeted two photos of the model in 2015 with the caption, asking: ''Who are you, where do you live, how old are you, why are you so fine, how do you like your eggs cooked in the morning?''

Previously recalling her Twitter search for Brian, she said: ''Someone [sent his] Instagram and he saw the tweet and replied and said, 'Hey it's me.'

''It goes down in the dm. We started talking then saw each other and now two years later he's my boyfriend.''

Although the couple are loved up at the moment, the 'Lush Life' hitmaker previously revealed that Brian doesn't like her writing songs about her exes.

Zara's single 'Ruin My Life' is about returning to a toxic relationship, and while her beau Brian is jealous that the beauty isn't penning tracks about him, she admits she finds it hard to come up with the right lyrics for a love song.

She said: ''Brian was, like 'Why aren't you writing songs about me '.

''But I think I've just got to tell my story and it's also really tricky to write super good, fun, love songs that aren't cheesy.''