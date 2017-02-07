Zara Larsson was too scared to meet Beyoncé when she supported the R&B megastar for the London dates of her 'Formation World Tour'.

The 'I Would Like' hitmaker joined the R&B megastar for her concerts at Wembley Stadium which she was honoured to be asked to do because the former Destiny's Child member is one of her pop idols.

However, when Zara, 19, was presented with the chance to speak to Beyoncé, 35, she chickened out because she didn't know what to say to her hero.

In an interview with Newsweek Europe, the Swedish star said: ''As soon as I heard, 'Beyoncé's coming in the hallway! Beyoncé's coming!' I just went straight back to my dressing room. I was hiding because I was so scared. I thought, 'I can't meet her. What am I supposed to tell her? I just can't explain enough how much I love her ... everything's just going to be corny.' I said, 'F**k it, I'm not going to do it because I don't know what to say and I'll start crying hysterically. I'll be professional and try to keep it together this time.' I couldn't though - I cried all concert.''

Zara admits the shows had a lasting impression on her.

The blonde starlet has always wanted to emulate Beyoncé and watching her incredible live performances gave Zara the drive to match her.

The 'Ain't My Fault' singer shared: ''You can wake up tomorrow and feel like, 'I don't want to do this anymore.' But as long as I care to remember, that's been my dream. Sometimes it stresses me out because people are like, 'You're so young, you're only 19,' but I'm not even close to where I want to be. I'm on my way but I just want to release my album, go out on tour, and do all of these things. I hope I have the drive. For me it's all or nothing in a lot of situations. Beyoncé is all. It's good to have someone like that to look up to.''