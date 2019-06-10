Zara Larsson has contemplated leaking her new music to get her tunes released sooner.

The Swedish pop star is tired of waiting for her record label to drop her new material and was tempted to unleash what she has been working on herself, but she has instead decided it will be better if she releases a mixtape for her fans.

The 'Ain't My Fault' hitmaker told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I just want to get it out there. It's so depressing to think about the songs that will never see the light of day.

''I'm like, 'I should leak that'. I really would love to do a mixtape.''

Zara released third single 'Wow' from her second studio album - which is yet to receive a title - in April, which followed 'Don't Worry Bout Me' and lead single 'Ruin My Life'.

The blonde beauty previously teased that her follow-up to 2017's 'So Good' was sounding ''sexy'', and revealed that she had penned two songs with MNEK, who she co-wrote 'Never Forget You' with, though she wasn't sure if they'll make the final cut.

She said: ''I started two-and-a-half months ago with MNEK and we wrote two amazing songs.

''I'm not sure if they'll make the album yet, but I love to work with him. He is such a blessing to work with. Ever since that session it's been going super well.

''It's very early but for now, it's kind of mysterious and a little sexy, but still pop, of course.''

The 'I Would Like' hitmaker previously teased that her next album will also be ''cheesy'' because it's all about being in love.

She tweeted previously: ''Hello everyone I just wanted to tell y'all than I'm in love so the next album will probably be cheesy (sic)''