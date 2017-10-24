Zara Larsson is desperate to tour the world.

The 19-year-old singer might currently be taking the UK by storm with her UK and Europe tour - which kicked off in Reykjavík, Iceland on October 13 - in support of her debut album 'So Good', but the star isn't content with sticking to one continent as she says she ''can't wait'' to visit places like Brazil and China.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about where she'd most like to perform, Zara said: ''I would love to go to china. I just wanna see what that's all about. I would love to go to Brazil, oh my god Brazil. I can't wait. I heard they are crazy over there so I would like to go over there.''

The 'Lush Life' hitmaker - who is set to play London's Hammersmith Apollo tonight (24.10.17) - gives her all whenever she goes on stage but insists she's never had any embarrassing moments during her performances, despite claiming she one vomited on stage.

Asked if she's ever been embarrassed on stage, she said: ''Honestly no. I wouldn't say that. I've been tripped, I forget stuff that works, I've been throwing up on stage. But like, things happen, I don't really think twice about that. You've also got to be prepared for ... It won't go. You know you have a great band and great dancers. And that you're a great artist then, whatever, push it through, move along you know.''

For the 'Never Forget You' singer, the most important thing about performing is remembering to ''have fun''.

When asked what her favourite performance of the summer has been, she said: ''I would say that this summer the best show I ... I had so much fun this whole summer. For me I wanna have fun on stage obviously.''

Zara Larsson's UK tour kicked off earlier this month in Belfast, and she has since played in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, and Leeds.

After her gig in London, Zara will make her way to Birmingham and Portsmouth, before rounding off her UK leg in Southend-on-Sea on October 28.