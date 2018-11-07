Zara Larsson finds Instagram arguments between music fans ''boring'' and wants it to stop.

The 20-year-old posted a video on her own profile to urge people to stop arguing and putting each other down over social media.

Speaking directly into the camera, she addressed her followers and said: ''There's just one thing i don't really like... when some of you start beef with other people, other fandoms,

''I don't get it, just ignore it, we're doing our thing and we're doing our thing.

''When someone goes out of their way to be like 'blah blah sucks', first of all you're a miserable person and for the other ones, don't answer that, block it, bye, just block it, why can't we all be friends, that's all I want to know?''

The outspoken singer - who has previously slammed r'n'b singer Chris Brown, labelling him as a ''p**k'' and riled his fans - is known for her candid quotes.

The 'So Good' hitmaker first shot to fame at the aged of 10, when she won the 2008 season of the talent show Talang.

Four years later, she released her debut album and has been making world-wide chart topping hits since.

Even though the platinum-blonde took to Instagram to criticise her passionate fans, she still wanted to make it clear that she appreciates and values their support for her.

She gushed: ''I love every single one of you out there supporting me and my music. If you have interest in my life, I think that's incredible, thanks for that.''