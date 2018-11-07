Zara wants arguments between her fans to stop because she thinks it is boring.
Zara Larsson finds Instagram arguments between music fans ''boring'' and wants it to stop.
The 20-year-old posted a video on her own profile to urge people to stop arguing and putting each other down over social media.
Speaking directly into the camera, she addressed her followers and said: ''There's just one thing i don't really like... when some of you start beef with other people, other fandoms,
''I don't get it, just ignore it, we're doing our thing and we're doing our thing.
''When someone goes out of their way to be like 'blah blah sucks', first of all you're a miserable person and for the other ones, don't answer that, block it, bye, just block it, why can't we all be friends, that's all I want to know?''
The outspoken singer - who has previously slammed r'n'b singer Chris Brown, labelling him as a ''p**k'' and riled his fans - is known for her candid quotes.
The 'So Good' hitmaker first shot to fame at the aged of 10, when she won the 2008 season of the talent show Talang.
Four years later, she released her debut album and has been making world-wide chart topping hits since.
Even though the platinum-blonde took to Instagram to criticise her passionate fans, she still wanted to make it clear that she appreciates and values their support for her.
She gushed: ''I love every single one of you out there supporting me and my music. If you have interest in my life, I think that's incredible, thanks for that.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.