Zara Larsson doesn't think Taylor Swift is opinionated enough.

The 'So Good' singer believes the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker receives a lot of negativity that should be directed towards bigger issues, but has called on the blonde beauty to use her power and influence to help ''make a difference'' instead of just being ''very nice'' and trying not to offend anyone.

She said: ''I think it's lame to hate on Taylor. I saw people hating on her for talking about the Women's March and not going.

''I feel like, yeah, totally, that sucks - you've got to put your money where your mouth is. But it's not really a problem to me.

''Women are being raped, beaten up, killed. LGBTQ people are being killed for loving who they want to love. And Muslims can't get into America because they're Muslims.

''There are so many problems going on in the world. Is it really worth focusing on Taylor Swift and if she's a real feminist or not?

''I would like her feminism to be a little bit more inclusive - more intersectional. Because she does have a lot of followers and can make a difference.

''She's being very nice on every subject, because I feel like she doesn't want to step on anyone's toes.

''She could have Trump supporters who are her fans, and maybe she doesn't want to offend them.

''She's like, 'Yeah, feminism!' but then does it actually say anything, maybe? As long as her intentions are good.''

The 19-year-old pop star admitted she ''low-key hates men'' but would rather focus on doing things that boost other women, rather than trying to bring down the opposite sex.

In an interview with Newsweek Europe, she said: ''Truth be told, I low-key do hate men. Not personally every single man. But men in a group and as a social construct.

''I understand that if you belong to a group who are oppressed by another group, it's OK to express your negative feelings towards them. It's not that you hate every single guy.

''I hate the systematic oppression. I understand if black people hate white people...I won't be offended. Especially in America, of course you do [hate white people], because you hate oppression. It's not the solution, it won't help anything, but it won't make it worse either. It's just a natural reaction to what's going on.

''But I'd rather put my energy into uplifting women, instead of trying to hate on men. It's irrelevant to me. It's a non-existing problem if people hate men, because men are powerful in this world anyway.''