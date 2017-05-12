Zara Larsson has unveiled the music video for the song she co-wrote with Ed Sheeran.

The 19-year-old pop beauty recruited the 26-year-old global superstar for the track called 'Don't Let Me Be Yours' for her album 'So Good' and has shared with fans the visuals for the track.

In the video clip, which dropped today (12.05.17), Zara can be seen dancing around to her pop banger as a young girl realises her dream of becoming a racing car driver and wins a race.

Before finding out that Zara had put the song on her debut album, the flame-haired hunk heaped praise on both Zara and her counterpart Anne-Marie.

He previously said of the separate studio sessions he had with them: ''I don't know if either are on [their albums], but I did do two sessions.

''And they're really, really talented. I've never been in the studio with two sort of new singers who just nail it the first time. They literally walked in, sung it, and walked out.''

Zara's video shouts girl power and she previously said she would love to collaborate with fellow female pop stars, particularly 'Boom Clap' singer Charli XCX.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I would love to. I think she is amazing. I love her sound and she is a great person as well.

''Of all the collaborations I've been doing, they've all been with guys.''

And the 'Ain't Your Fault' hitmaker revealed she is keen to release something a little more ''girl power'' in the future.