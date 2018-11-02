Zara Larsson has teamed up with Durex to urge people to ''give a f**k'' about AIDS.

The 20-year-old singer is fronting the new campaign launched by the sexual well-being Durex in partnership with AIDS awareness organisation (RED), which encourages people to start caring about the deadly disease.

Durex and (RED) have joined forces to create a special limited edition condom, and funds raised from sales will go towards a programme in South Africa, where it is estimated that 7.2 million people are currently living with HIV and AIDS.

The ''give a f**k'' campaign urges people to purchase a condom in order to ''have sex and save lives'', with money going toward helping programmes such as the 'Keeping Girls in School' programme, which aims to reduce new HIV infections and pregnancies among young women through encouraging girls to stay in education and improving access to sexual health and reproductive services.

Zara said: ''For the first time ever, you can literally 'Have Sex and Save Lives'. It is empowering that we can all help to protect ourselves by having safe sex, and at the same time, join the fight to end AIDS through helping girls in South Africa who really need our support. Every two minutes an adolescent around the world is infected with HIV and it's so important that my generation use their voices to encourage others to 'give a f**k' to stop this happening.''

As part of the campaign, Durex will make a minimum donation of $5m to The Global Fund, whilst the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match Durex's contribution, taking the total to a minimum of $10 million.

'Lush Life' singer Zara is joined in the launch of the campaign by other stars including actress Thandie Newton, YouTuber Tyler Oakley, actor Christian Navarro, and Broadway star Javier Muñoz in a provocative short film, which encourages viewers to 'give a f**k' about AIDS by sharing online using #GAF.