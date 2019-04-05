Zara Larsson doesn't filter all the photos she posts on social media because she wants her fans to see what she really looks like and realise she has imperfections just like them.

The 21-year-old singer tries to be a ''good role model'' to her young female fans by not altering her pictures because she wants girls to be aware that celebrities are just normal people with flaws too.

In an interview with NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine PorterEdit, Zara said: ''[It] is a great way of being a good role model - to show imperfections and not FaceTune all my pictures, because that's not how I look. I want to be that, but at the same time, I'm also just a living woman in this world and even though I'm a role model for some people who might follow me, I'm affected by the standards of how a woman 'should' look like, what a woman 'should' do.''

The 'I Would Like' hitmaker insists all women feel under pressure to look perfect all the time and she admits she won't take selfies with fans without any make-up on because she suffers from zit breakouts

Zara - who is in a relationship with British model Brian H. Whittaker, who she first met via social media - said: ''Growing up as a woman in general, I think you are pressured to fit into [a certain look]. I had a hair stylist ask me, 'When you walk out on the street and you have people recognising you, do you ever go out without make-up?'

''And I do, but honestly, when he asked that, I realised that I would feel very uncomfortable taking a picture without make-up because I don't feel like I have good skin and I don't want to disappoint someone by looking ugly if they take a picture with me.''