Zara Larsson has reportedly split from her boyfriend.

The Swedish pop superstar - who wore a dress featuring a heart with a large arrow through it at the MTV Video Music Awards this week - is said to have called time on her romance with Brian Whittaker after two years together.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The split has been very upsetting for both Zara and Brian but the relationship had run its course. It's been a tough few weeks.''

The 21-year-old singer posted a photo alongside her former model beau in June to celebrate their second anniversary, but they unfollowed each other on Instagram this week.

Meanwhile, she also shared a meme which read: ''When you get your heart broken but it's OK because the street's been waiting for you to be single again.''

Brian also seemed to hint at a split last week, as he told his followers that ''s**t happens'' while referencing the trials and tribulations of life.

He wrote: ''S**t happens, relationships fail, you don't get certain jobs right away but through self love and love you'll be good.''

They split comes as Zara revealed she was delaying the release of her second album - the follow-up to 2017's 'So Good' - and previously explained how tough it can be to write typically happy songs.

She said: ''It can just become cheesy so easily, but I do have some songs that are pure love songs on this upcoming record.''

Zara released third single 'Wow' from her sophomore studio LP - which is yet to receive a title - in April, which has followed 'Don't Worry Bout Me' and lead single 'Ruin My Life'.