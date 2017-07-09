Zara Larsson ''feels so sorry'' for men who are forced to live up to a ''macho image''.

The 'Lush Life' hitmaker has spoken out in defence of men who find themselves just as ''opposed'' to stereotypes as many women do, as she believes the ''macho culture'' is ''toxic'' for both men and women.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, Zara said: ''I am a man hater so what can I say? I don't hate individual men or my dad or my male friends. But in society men just have so much power and the macho culture is toxic for both men and women. I feel so sorry for men who have to live up to the macho image that's expected of them as much as I feel for women opposed by them.''

It's not the first time the 19-year-old singer has spoken out about the issues surrounding gender stereotyping, as she previously confessed to feeling frustrated that everything she does is deemed to be ''wrong'' just because she is female, and would rather see women unite and stand together

She said: ''As a woman it is very hard to do right. Whatever you do, it is always wrong, if you're super sexy, it's wrong.

''If you're not, it's wrong. If you wear that hairstyle that's wrong and if you do that it's wrong.

''I don't have the energy or the time to argue with females about, for example, being feminists.

''Maybe one day we will all understand that we just have one world and we are all humans and should stop killing each other.

''Women have been oppressed for such a long time and I think a lot of people are very afraid that we might reclaim power or the other oppressed groups will get power.''

And Zara likes being outspoken, as she thinks it is ''more important'' than her career.

She said: ''I have an impact, and I think if I can, you know, enlighten someone or change someone's mind, then I think I did a great thing. I am not really concerned about how it will affect my career.

''I think that some things are more important than my career. And, I just can't shut up! I am very vocal about everything. Who I am on social media is definitely who I am as a person.''