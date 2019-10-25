Zara Larsson has shared her on tour makeup routine, which she likes to keep simple but still ''a little glam''.
The 21-year-old singer has teamed up with Vogue magazine to share a video of herself going through the steps needed to achieve the glamorous look she wears whilst she's on tour.
In the video, she said: ''Hi, I'm Zara Larsson, and today I'm gonna be doing a look that's a little glam, a little natural, something I do on tour and it looks good wherever you are, so let's get into it.''
For the 'Lush Life' hitmaker, skin care begins with a clarifying toner and a hydrating mask, before moving on to a cream, which Zara says doubles up as a moisturising primer that helps her makeup stay on all night long.
Zara then starts applying her makeup, which begins with a foundation, and then a full-coverage concealer, which the star uses to help hide any signs of the previous night's partying.
She said: ''I'm just going to go full-out here. I'm a night owl, I like to stay up all night!''
The star follows up with a metallic eyeshadow to create a subtle smoky eye, and then applies eyeliner, which she says can be a little tricky to get right.
She added: ''A liner is like a dog - a mean dog. Because you can't show it that you're scared if you wanna be the boss of it.''
Whist adding her mascara, the Swedish-born singer discussed the different methods of applying makeup around the world, as she admitted Swedish beauty is ''very minimalistic''.
She said: ''I think Swedish beauty is very minimalistic. If I were to do my makeup in a Swedish way, it would probably be to have as little makeup on me as possible.''
Zara finishes her look with a tip she learned from Rihanna - highlighting the tops of her cheekbones with a dash of shimmering powder, and then following up with a wash of bronzer.
The final touch for the 'Never Forget You' singer is a light pink lipstick, and setting spray to hold it all in place.
