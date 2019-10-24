Zara Larsson is all for voicing her opinion - but she second guesses herself all the time.

The 'Lush Life' hitmaker loves to share her thoughts with her Twitter followers, however controversial, but admits she thinks she should ''delete her whole app'' all the time.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I feel like you shouldn't be scared of voicing your opinion, [or] scared of being wrong, I am really not scared of that. So, if someone tries to correct me, or if I say something ignorant, I'm like, 'Thanks for letting me know.' ... Literally every time I send a tweet I'm like, 'I should just delete my whole app.' I'm such an anxious person as well. It comes after an hour, but I am trying to work on it.''

Zara previously insisted she doesn't filter all the photos she posts on social media because she wants her fans to see what she really looks like and realise she has imperfections just like them.

The 21-year-old singer said: ''[It] is a great way of being a good role model - to show imperfections and not FaceTune all my pictures, because that's not how I look. I want to be that, but at the same time, I'm also just a living woman in this world and even though I'm a role model for some people who might follow me, I'm affected by the standards of how a woman 'should' look like, what a woman 'should' do.''