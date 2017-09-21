Zara Larsson's second album is sounding ''sexy''.

The 'I Would Like' hitmaker released her debut LP 'So Good' earlier this year, and she's already hard at work on her follow-up as she's penned two songs with MNEK, though she's not sure if they'll make the final cut.

She told Official Charts Company:''I started two-and-a-half months ago with MNEK and we wrote two amazing songs. ''I'm not sure if they'll make the album yet, but I love to work with him. He is such a blessing to work with. Ever since that session it's been going super well.

''It's very early but for now, it's kind of mysterious and a little sexy, but still pop, of course.''

The pop beauty previously teased that her next album will be ''cheesy'' because it's all about being in love.

Updating her fans on Twitter, she wrote previously: ''Hello everyone I just wanted to tell y'all than I'm in love so the next album will probably be cheesy (sic)''

It's anyone's guess who has made her explode with love as Zara revealed in March she was seeing two guys at the same time, explaining she is not ''exclusive'' to anyone.

Opening up about her dating life, the blonde beauty shared at the time: ''I'm dating a couple of people. I'm not exclusively anyone's.''