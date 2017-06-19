Zara Larsson has teased that her next album will be ''cheesy'' because it's all about being in love.

The Swedish pop beauty took to Twitter over the weekend to share an update with her followers on where she is at with new music.

She simply wrote: ''Hello everyone I just wanted to tell y'all than I'm in love so the next album will probably be cheesy (sic)''

It's anyone's guess who has made her explode with love as Zara revealed in March she was seeing two guys at the same time, explaining she is not ''exclusive'' to anyone.

Opening up about her dating life, the blonde beauty shared at the time: ''I'm dating a couple of people. I'm not exclusively anyone's.''

And Zara has insisted she wasn't obsessing about anyone in particular, revealing a 25-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio is the only person she has ever had a crush on.

She gushed: ''My only crush is Leonardo DiCaprio - when he was 25. That person is not in this world anymore.''

The 'I Would Like' hitmaker only released her debut album 'So Good' in March, but she appears to already be hard at work on the follow-up.

The 19-year-old singer hasn't spoke much about her next record, but she is constantly bringing up how inspiring Beyoncé's music has been.

Zara has never been shy about her adoration for the 35-year-old R&B superstar, but is particularly fond of her album 'B'day' as it is the one which made her go from liking her to loving her.

Asked what song or album would be the soundtrack to her life, she previously said: ''B'day by Beyoncé. I am a really big Beyoncé fan, like a proper crazy fan. This album was the moment when I went from liking her to loving her.''

And the blonde beauty is equally inspired by Lady Gaga.

Asked for her favourite quote of all time, she repeated Gaga's words: ''Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore.''