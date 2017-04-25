Zara Larsson's new clothing range with H&M was designed to ''reflects my personality''.

The 19-year-old singer joined forces with the fashion house to launch her own capsule in February this year, which will be available to buy from May 18, and the blonde beauty is ''really excited'' to unveil the line because it is strongly influenced by her own style.

Speaking about her latest venture and the inspiration behind it, the 'Ain't My Fault' hitmaker said: ''I am really excited to finally share my collection with H&M. I have had so much fun working with them to design pieces and create a campaign that reflects my personality.''

And the powerhouse is eager to see customers adorn the pieces from her collection and wear it to suit their own style.

She explained: ''I can't wait to see how girls everywhere wear the pieces to add to their own personal style.''

Zara's range titled Zara Larsson >< H&M will include ''strong graphics and edgy streetwear pieces'' such as hoodies, t-shirts, and dresses, as well as denim jackets with fuchsia pink detail on, and accessories including caps, rucksacks and waist bags.

The other garments are made from an array of fabrics including velour, denim, mesh material, as well as cotton, and the products mainly come in silver, black and bright pink colour.

The Swedish star is an ''inspiration'' to those who are interested in fashion and music worldwide, which made her the perfect candidate for the retailer to partner with.

The Head of Design and Creative Director at H&M, Pernilla Wohlfahrt, said: ''Zara is such an inspiration to fashion and music lovers all around the world. Her energy is so positive and sincere, which together with her was easy to translate into the designs. We also looked a lot at what Zara wears on and off the stage, making sure to incorporate her show-meets-street style.''