Zara Larsson doesn't want to be disappointed on New Year's Eve so she's planning a quiet night with her loved ones.
Zara Larsson plans to snub clubs on New Year's Eve to spend time with her family.
The 20-year-old singer has revealed that instead of wild parties, she'll be celebrating the turning of the year with her family, friends and boyfriend and will be having a ''cosy dinner'' rather than be disappointed by the ''high expectations'' of going out on December 31.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I am going skiing with my family and being at home for New Years which is always a bit like... I'm definitely not going out to a club and you always have such high expectations for New Year's.
''So I might as well just like maybe stay at home with my best friends and my boyfriend and my sister and we'll just do a cosy dinner.''
The coming year will bring the 'Lush Life' hitmaker's latest record, a follow up to 2017's 'So Good', and the Swedish songstress has teamed up with Charli XCX, who loved trying out new ideas for the record.
Charli previously said: ''Someone who has been really fun to work with recently was Zara Larsson.
''We were working just for her stuff, trying ideas. She's just so cool. She's a really funny person and clever. I really liked being in the studio with her.''
Zara recently spoke of her debut single form the forthcoming record 'Ruin My Life' and thinks that every fan will be able to relate as ''everyone's been there''.
She said: ''You're like: 'I know he'll ruin my life, he'll break my heart and I won't be able to eat or sleep for three months, but I WANT IT NOW'.
''I think everyone's been there. Or after two drinks you can't stop yourself sending the texts.''
