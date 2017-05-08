Zara Larsson has retracted her criticism of '13 Reasons Why'.

The blonde beauty was blasted by fans of the hit Netflix programme, which centres on a young woman who takes her own life, after rubbishing it on Twitter - but Zara has now performed a U-turn, admitting she hadn't watched '13 Reasons Why' in its entirety when she posted her tweet.

She said: ''I voiced my opinion about it on Twitter. I didn't watch the whole thing when I said that. It is very, you know, a touchy subject.''

The show has also been criticised by mental health organisations, but Zara feels it is important to talk about the issue.

Speaking at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (07.05.17), the 19-year-old star told MTV: ''It's very important, I think we definitely should speak more about mental health.''

By contrast, Zara previously ignited controversy when she tweeted: ''13 Reasons Why is mehh (sic)''

Zara's retraction comes shortly after Selena Gomez - who serves as an executive producer on the Netflix series - confirmed '13 Reasons Why' has been renewed for a second season.

Selena revealed the controversial show will return to Netflix in 2018, writing on Instagram: ''Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming (sic).''

The show will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah's shocking death, following the other characters as they start to recover.

The new season will consist of 13 episodes, just like season one, but no other details about the plot or characters have yet been revealed.

However, showrunner Brian Yorkey recently insisted that if '13 Reasons Why' did return, Katherine Langford - who plays Hannah - would also be back.

He explained: ''Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the centre of it.''