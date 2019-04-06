Zara Larsson will only write songs with ''at least one with girl in the room''.

The 21-year-old singer admitted that she finds it difficult to relate to ''middle-aged men'' while she's making music and so she and her manager always ask for another woman to be present in the studio.

In an interview with NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine PorterEdit, she said: ''When I write, me and my manager always make sure that there's at least one other girl in the room.

''Cause it's weird when it's middle-aged men and they're like, 'So, we're gonna write a little song about teenage love', and you're like, you can't relate to me!''

The 'Ruin My Life' hitmaker went on to explain that she thinks women in music should ''uplift'' each other rather than competing and says she feels inspired by the likes of Zendaya, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha.

She said: ''Yara Shahidi, she's so cool. Zendaya's super cool, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha... I feel like [for] all of us, [our industries are] way more collaborative and people are really uplifting each other more than competing. We see each other as colleagues more than competition.''

As for where she wants to be in 20 years time, the 'Lush Life' singer wants to keep performing but hopes to do it ''in stadiums'' and also revealed her wish to own her own record label one day.

When asked what her bio will read in 20 years, she said: ''Hopefully it will say, 'I still do what I love, but in stadiums'! I wanna have my own record label and I would love to learn how to produce so I can really take control.''