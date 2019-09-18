Zara Larsson is yet to meet BTS.

The 'So Good' hitmaker provided the vocals on the K-pop superstars' hit 'A Brand New Day', the second single from June's 'BTS World: Original Soundtrack' LP, but she has revealed she didn't record her part in the studio with the group, but she feels ''so lucky'' to be a part of their world domination.

She told 'PEOPLE Now': ''I just felt so lucky that they wanted to work with me as well.

''They are the biggest band right now, period, in the world.

''I had never seen the interaction with their fans, The Army, it's insane it's just like on a different level.

''To me I just felt honoured to be a part of it.

''Like I said before, there music is really translating into every country, every genre.

''I see people from everywhere enjoying their music.

Unfortunately I've never met them face-to-face yet.

''But that is how it is these days.''

Asked if she is planning to meeting the 'DNA' hitmakers - made up of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga - she said: ''It's on my schedule yeah, but I know that I will meet them in the future and I am very excited.''

The Swedish pop star also revealed what it was like opening for Ed Sheeran on his 'Divide World Tour' and how he would just have fun with the crowds and ''not take himself too seriously''.

Speaking about supporting the 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who co-wrote and provided backing vocals on her 2017 track 'Don't Let Me Be Yours' - she said: ''He is excellent with working the crowd.

''You know, he talks a lot to the crowd, he gives them instructions and he jokes like, 'Do this. It will feel really weird, I know it does, but it looks great from her as an artist.

''He's just having fun and doesn't take himself too seriously.''