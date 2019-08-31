Zara Larsson is ''excited'' about being single.

The Swedish pop star - who wore a dress featuring a heart with a large arrow through it at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier week - recently called time on her romance with boyfriend Brian Whittaker after two years together, but she is wasting no time drowning her sorrows and has admitted she has ''no room for love'' in her life at the moment and she is ''fine'' with that.

Zara is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: ''There's no room for love and it's fine because I'm single right now and excited about that because I am young and cute.''

An insider had insisted that the pair's romance had simply ''run its course''.

They said: ''The split has been very upsetting for both Zara and Brian but the relationship had run its course. It's been a tough few weeks.''

The 21-year-old singer posted a photo alongside her former model beau in June to celebrate their second anniversary, but they unfollowed each other on Instagram this week.

Meanwhile, she also shared a meme which read: ''When you get your heart broken but it's OK because the street's been waiting for you to be single again.''

Brian also seemed to hint at a split last week, as he told his followers that ''s**t happens'' while referencing the trials and tribulations of life.

He wrote: ''S**t happens, relationships fail, you don't get certain jobs right away but through self love and love you'll be good.''

The split came as Zara revealed she was delaying the release of her second album - the follow-up to 2017's 'So Good' - and previously explained how tough it can be to write typically happy songs.

She said: ''It can just become cheesy so easily, but I do have some songs that are pure love songs on this upcoming record.''