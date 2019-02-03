Zara Larsson refused to make 'Ruin My Life' a duet.

The 21-year-old pop star's latest single was supposed to feature both a male and female voice but she didn't want to follow 'Never Forget You' - which she collaborated on with MNEK - with something that sounded similar because she wants people to know who she is.

She told Billboard's 'Pop Shop' podcast: ''I didn't want to do a duet, because the last time I did a song, my biggest one in America, that was a duet.

''I thought to myself, I just wanted to release a song, just me. If it's going to be my single, I want people to know who I am.

'' A lot of the times, people have heard my song, any of the singles, but not necessarily know who I am. If they see a picture of me, they don't put two and two together. I wanted to put my face out there.''

And Zara admitted she made a number of changes to the lyrics of the song because it was initially about an extremely ''toxic'' situation and felt ''really tragic''.

She explained: ''When I looked at the lyrics, it felt really tragic -- this passionate back-and-forth almost argument in the song.

''And now that we took away the guy, it was just a really, really sad girl. We switched up a few things -- it talks about a toxic relationship, knowing someone isn't good for you, but you really, really want this person back. That and the [original] topic of the song was a bit too much, and I'm very cautious about what I talk about.

''I felt that it was a great song, but I wanted to make it more emotionally sad than actual physical violence.''

The Swedish singer was determined the accompanying music video was ''glamorous'' and stayed away from the obvious.

She said: ''It was hard finding a concept for this video that wasn't, like, me laying in bed crying over this guy.

''I didn't want it to be that. I wanted it to be more glamorous.''