Zane Lowe thinks 2019 was the ''most '80s year for music ... in a long time''.

The 46-year-old DJ believes that modern-day pop music is a reflection of the anxieties that currently exist within society, adding that ''angsty experimentation'' has become a popular sound among artists.

Asked what's been the most surprising trend in sound, Zane told NME: ''I would say that 2019 has been the most '80s year for music that I can remember in a long time.

''I mean, that in the sense that the '80s were a weird decade and an anxious time, and that really reflected in the pop music. There was new wave, along with some strange keyboards and discordant hooks and leads over strange rhythm sections.

''Synths were leading but nobody knew how to make it shine so it was really weird. You can hear that same kind of angsty experimentation now.''

Zane also heaped praise on Billie Eilish, saying that the 18-year-old star has been the standout artist of 2019.

The DJ hailed her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', as the record of the year.

He said: ''If you look at the album of the year, and I agree with you guys that it's Billie Eilish - it's a very deep album.

''The songs are beautifully-crafted, honest and transparent, but there's also a lot of ideas going on and some interesting subject matter.

''It's beautiful and full of love but also heartbreaking, desolate and anxious. It's an honest reflection of the times we're in.''