'Matrix' screenwriter Zak Penn is determined to get the sci-fi franchise back on screens.

The 49-year-old scribe - who co-wrote the scripts for 'X2', 'X-Men: The Last Stand' and the story for 'The Avengers' - has been busy working on a fourth movie which he's been ''harassing'' Warner Bros. to take on.

He told Screen Rant: ''I've been working on 'Matrix' right now. Which is in...a phase right now. That's a franchise I desperately want to see brought back and, I can't go in to too much detail, but I've been harassing Warner Bros. for years to try to get it going again so that's one thing I'm working on and I've been working on a bunch of other things too.''

The Matrix Trilogy kicked off in 1999, with two sequels, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both out in 2003.

Penn believes the multiplayer online simulation game OASIS in Steven Spielberg's new movie 'Ready Player One' is similar to that of the Matrix, a simulated reality that depicts a dystopian future.

And Penn says he'd happily throw fisticuffs with anyone who doesn't like the trilogy.

He said: ''I will fight people who don't under...look, I think OASIS (the interconnected virtual space in 'Ready Player One') is similar, both the 'Matrix' and OASIS are similar in that they are brilliant ideas for universes.

''And they are not, you know, when it came out about 'Matrix', people were like 'Oh no, they are going to reboot 'Matrix' I was like, Why, I'm not insane. I mean, the 'Matrix' is still one of my favorite ... they'd re-release 'The Matrix' and people would go see it.''

Last year, lead star Keanu Reeves [Neo, also known as 'The One' said he was unaware of any plans for another instalment.

He said: ''Remaking 'The Matrix'. I don't know. Maybe it's ... I don't know anything about it.''

It's not know if the original cast will return if the fourth film goes ahead.