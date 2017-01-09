Zack Snyder says Wonder Woman will be ''fully evolved'' in 'Justice League'.

The 50-year-old director is helming the DC Comics ensemble movie - which will see the likes of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) join forces to defeat the evil Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) - and has said that the female superhero, played by Gal Gadot, will become a more rounded character throughout her upcoming standalone movie 'Wonder Woman', and will be fully formed by the time she unites with the rest of the 'Justice League' cast.

Speaking to newspaper USA Today, Zack said of the character: ''[Humanity] has its moments, but it can be brutal, and her coming to terms with that dichotomy is what we come to learn about her. And in 'Justice League', she's fully evolved into someone who's embraced mankind, partly through Superman's sacrifice. She's like, 'All right, I've got to pick it up.'''

However, as Zack is not heading up the standalone movie - which will instead be directed by Patty Jenkins - he revealed no further details about the character's plot, and it is unknown how evolved as character she will be by the end of 'Wonder Woman', or at the start of 'Justice League'.

Wonder Woman was created in 1971 by William Moulton Marston, whose character comes from the all-female fictional paradise of Themyscira in the Amazon.

Though she was initially written to test the reaction of fans to a female superhero in the DC comics universe, her popularity grew quickly and she got her own storyline just one year later.

'Justice League: Part 1' will be released on November 17, 2017.