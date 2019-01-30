Zack Snyder is set to direct 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix.

The 52-year-old filmmaker - who helmed 2017's 'Justice League' - has signed on to direct the zombie movie for the streaming service, and he will also produce the project with his partner and wife Deborah Snyder.

Looking forward to the challenge, Zack told The Hollywood Reporter: ''There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one.''

The movie is based on a script by Joby Harold, who previously penned the script for 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.

The movie will tell the story of a man trying to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

Zack is looking forward to taking some risks with the upcoming project, promising fans that 'Army of the Dead' will be a ''kick-ass, self-aware'' film.

Netflix is renowned for giving filmmakers creative control, and Zack is excited to be working with the streaming service.

He shared: ''I love to honour canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself though a genre.

''It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware - but not in a wink-to-the-camera way - balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one's ever let me completely loose [like this].''

The movie is scheduled to begin shooting this summer and will have a budget that could hit the $90 million mark.