Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder is set to direct 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix.
Zack Snyder is set to direct 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix.
The 52-year-old filmmaker - who helmed 2017's 'Justice League' - has signed on to direct the zombie movie for the streaming service, and he will also produce the project with his partner and wife Deborah Snyder.
Looking forward to the challenge, Zack told The Hollywood Reporter: ''There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one.''
The movie is based on a script by Joby Harold, who previously penned the script for 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.
The movie will tell the story of a man trying to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.
Zack is looking forward to taking some risks with the upcoming project, promising fans that 'Army of the Dead' will be a ''kick-ass, self-aware'' film.
Netflix is renowned for giving filmmakers creative control, and Zack is excited to be working with the streaming service.
He shared: ''I love to honour canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself though a genre.
''It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware - but not in a wink-to-the-camera way - balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one's ever let me completely loose [like this].''
The movie is scheduled to begin shooting this summer and will have a budget that could hit the $90 million mark.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Fans of the 2007 Spartan war romp 300 probably won't care that this spin-off is...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...
Clark Kent was born on the planet Krypton to two loving parents in the midst...
Clark Kent is a mysterious young journalist who as adopted as a child by Martha...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...