Zack Snyder insists it would be ''unfair'' for him to get involved in 'Justice League' again.

The 51-year-old filmmaker was originally helming the DC Extended Universe movie but stepped down in May after the tragic death of his daughter Autumn in March.

At the time the movie was in post-production and following his departure, Snyder was replaced by Joss Whedon and now the filmmaker has said he won't be getting involved in the film but is ''excited'' to see the final cut.

In an interview with Wired, Snyder said: ''It would be unfair in a lot of ways for me to get involved in the film now. I'm at a place where I feel excited about it and I'm happy for my guys and I love these people that are working on it, and they're my family and I think they're doing an amazing job. But I've kind of just them do their thing.''

After leaving the DCEU movie to grieve for his daughter - who tragically took her own life - the filmmaker made a four-minute-long short movie called 'Snow Steam Iron' with the help of his son, Eli, and daughter, Willow, and said it was a ''cathartic experience''.

He said: ''It was a cathartic experience for all of us in a weird way because when we all get together it's easier for us to make a movie than talk. There was a heavy air around, as you can imagine, but this film gave us this way to be with each other that was nice.''

Although he left 'Justice League', the re-shoots undertaken in August stuck to Snyder's original ideas and plans.

The plot of the 'Justice League' is still scarce but it will focus on Bruce Wayne/Batman assembling a team of 'Meta Humans' to protect the Earth from an intergalactic threat which will include Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

'Justice League' hits cinemas in November.