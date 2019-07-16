The full cast of Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix has been announced.

A slew of stars - including 'Power' actor Omari Hardwick, 'Whitney' star Chris D'Elia and Hiroyuki Sanad of 'Avengers Endgame' - have been confirmed to join the upcoming thriller alongside Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi and Huma Qureshi.

'Deadwood' actor Garret Dillahunt and 'Easy' star Raúl Castillo are also among those joining the forthcoming film alongside Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone.

The plot will follow a young woman (Purnell) headed into a dangerous and quarantined Las Vegas where a zombie outbreak has happened in order to find what is causing the undead to rise up.

When she becomes trapped her father (Bautista) assembles a group of mercenaries to help rescue her, with the group ''tempted by the chance to rob the casinos while they're there''.

Snyder will also produce the project with his wife Deborah Snyder and he's looking forward to the challenge.

The director previously said: ''There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one.''

The movie is based on a script by Joby Harold, who previously penned 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.

Netflix is renowned for giving filmmakers complete creative control, and Snyder is excited to be working with the streaming service.

He previously shared: ''I love to honour canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre.''

The filmmaker is also keen to take some risks with the upcoming project, promising fans that 'Army of the Dead' will be a ''kick-ass, self-aware'' film.

He said: ''It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware - but not in a wink-to-the-camera way - balls-to-the-wall zombie freak show that anyone has ever seen. No one's ever let me completely loose [like this].''

The movie is scheduled to begin shooting this summer and will have a budget that could hit the $90 million mark.