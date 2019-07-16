A slew of new stars, including Omari Hardwick, Chris D'Elia and Hiroyuki Sanad have joined Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix.
The full cast of Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix has been announced.
A slew of stars - including 'Power' actor Omari Hardwick, 'Whitney' star Chris D'Elia and Hiroyuki Sanad of 'Avengers Endgame' - have been confirmed to join the upcoming thriller alongside Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi and Huma Qureshi.
'Deadwood' actor Garret Dillahunt and 'Easy' star Raúl Castillo are also among those joining the forthcoming film alongside Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone.
The plot will follow a young woman (Purnell) headed into a dangerous and quarantined Las Vegas where a zombie outbreak has happened in order to find what is causing the undead to rise up.
When she becomes trapped her father (Bautista) assembles a group of mercenaries to help rescue her, with the group ''tempted by the chance to rob the casinos while they're there''.
Snyder will also produce the project with his wife Deborah Snyder and he's looking forward to the challenge.
The director previously said: ''There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one.''
The movie is based on a script by Joby Harold, who previously penned 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.
Netflix is renowned for giving filmmakers complete creative control, and Snyder is excited to be working with the streaming service.
He previously shared: ''I love to honour canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre.''
The filmmaker is also keen to take some risks with the upcoming project, promising fans that 'Army of the Dead' will be a ''kick-ass, self-aware'' film.
He said: ''It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware - but not in a wink-to-the-camera way - balls-to-the-wall zombie freak show that anyone has ever seen. No one's ever let me completely loose [like this].''
The movie is scheduled to begin shooting this summer and will have a budget that could hit the $90 million mark.
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Fans of the 2007 Spartan war romp 300 probably won't care that this spin-off is...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...
Clark Kent was born on the planet Krypton to two loving parents in the midst...
Clark Kent is a mysterious young journalist who as adopted as a child by Martha...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...