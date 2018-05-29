Zack Snyder has announced 'The Fountainhead' will be his next film project.

The 'Justice League' director was thought to be working on war thriller 'The Last Photograph' which is listed as in production IMDb but he's still uncast.

Snyder has now responded to a question from a fan on social-media site Vero that his next project will be an adaptation of Ayn Rand's 1943 novel 'The Fountainhead'.

The philosophical novel, set in New York in the 1920s and 30s follows ambitious young architect Howard Roark in his struggles to find out what success really means to him and how he can achieve it.

'The Fountainhead', was previously adapted for the big screen in 1949, starring Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal directed by King Vidor. Rand also wrote the screenplay.

Meanwhile, 'The Last Photograph' was rumoured to begin filming this summer.

The thriller is about a war correspondent in Afghanistan who is the sole survivor of an attack, which leads him to team up with a special ops soldier looking to find a family member.

Snyder stepped away from 'The Last Photograph' last year, along with the post-production of 'Justice League', following the death of his daughter Autumn, who tragically committed suicide in March 2017.

Joss Whedon stepped in to complete 'Justice League.

Snyder said at the time: ''In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it. The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I've come to the realisation ... I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I'm having a hard time ... Here's the thing, I never planned to make this public. I thought it would just be in the family, a private matter, our private sorrow that we would deal with. When it became obvious that I need to take a break, I knew there would be narratives created on the internet. They'll do what they do. The truth is ... I'm past caring about that kind of thing now.''