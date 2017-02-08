Zack Snyder says 'Justice League' offers a ''complex'' group dynamic.

The 50-year-old director is at the helm for the upcoming DC Comics ensemble movie - which will see Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) join forces to battle with the evil Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) - and has said one of the most ''rewarding aspects'' of making the feature was working with the ''complex relationships'' that exist within the group of ''larger-than-life characters''.

He told Total Film magazine: ''One of the more rewarding aspects of creating Justice League was having fun exploring the dynamic between this diverse group of larger-than-life characters with disparate backgrounds, ethics, and unique perspectives all trying to come together and work as a team.

''It not only offers an opportunity for great drama and complex relationships, but it also often results in great fun. It's an exciting concept to explore and it only gets better when you add the component of our incredibly talented cast - their chemistry really adds to that dynamic.''

Meanwhile, Zack previously claimed he had been excited to take on the ensemble movie because the ''fresh'' characters were ''fun to explore''.

He said at the time: ''These guys - Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash - really are just fun to explore. They're just so fresh. They're on the edge of their powers at different times in this story and that's really fun.''

Zack's positive outlook on the feature comes as he claimed harsh backlash from fans aimed at the preceding film 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - which he also directed - severely impacted his approach to the hotly-anticipated 'Justice League'.

He said: ''[The hate] did catch me off guard. I have had to, in my mind, make an adjustment. I do think that the tone of 'Justice League' has changed because of what the fans have said.''

'Justice League' is expected to hit theatres in November 2017.