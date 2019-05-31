Zachary Quinto opened up about sobriety to help others with their own journeys.

The 'Star Trek' actor took to Instagram recently to share that he was three years sober and he hopes being frank about the last few years will give others' hope too.

Speaking on The Today Show, he said: ''I was really proud of that [sobriety] accomplishment for myself and to share my experience and to encourage other people who are interested in that journey for themselves is something that I have a real privilege to be able to do. I felt like it was a moment where I wanted to take that opportunity and just acknowledge that my experience of life is entirely different now than it was three years ago, and I couldn't be more grateful and happier for that. Huge gratitude.''

In his original Instagram post, Zachary said he was ''working every day to honour and realise his full potential''.

He wrote at the time: ''Three years sober today. i guess i wore the right jumper for the occasion. when i think about how far i've come and how much i've grown and how much more i love myself... i'm really blown away. very far from perfect - but perfectly flawed. and working every day to honour and realise my full potential. three years ago i had lost a connection to gratitude almost entirely. today i am brimming with it. for this touchstone. for life's abundance. for true friends. for support. for the sweet freedom of this journey. may it continue with compassion - curiosity - honesty and above all... LOVE (sic)''