Zachary Quinto has reportedly split from his boyfriend of six years, Miles McMillan.
Zachary Quinto has ''amicably'' split from Miles McMillan.
The 'Star Trek' actor has reportedly ended his relationship with the American model after six years together but they have vowed to remain friends.
A source told People magazine: ''They amicably split earlier this year.''
Zachary previously revealed he had ''talked about'' getting married to Miles.
Speaking in 2016, he shared: ''I was just taking it [the ring] for a test drive, nothing formal. It's a vintage ring that I bought as a gift for Miles and because we were not together on this long press tour I was like, 'I am going to take that ring because I love it.' But the only finger it fit on was my ring finger on my left hand so I didn't think much of it. I am thrilled that we can [get married] and I fought really hard for the right to marriage equality. I am really grateful for the Supreme Court for passing it a year ago. We love each other and we talk about it, but we have no immediate plans.''
And the 41-year-old star previously admitted he didn't come out as gay until he was at college.
He said: ''The question of when I knew I was gay and when I accepted I was gay are two very different conversations. I suppose I knew what was going on. I just wasn't ready to look at it. In college, I'd say. [When he came out]. Once I broke free of the expectations of my upbringing, my socioeconomic exposure to ... I grew up with a pretty suburban, Catholic upbringing. I feel once I was able to create my own life and explore my own path ... um ... then I started to turn my attention to fully understanding and accepting who I am.''
