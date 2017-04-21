Zachary Quinto has been left devastated by the death of his beloved dog.

The 'Star Trek actor has paid a heartbreaking tribute to ''true prince'' Noah, in which he told how the pooch made him a ''better person'' and thanked his canine companion for always being by his side.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself and Noah: ''anyone who has ever truly known me in the last 14 years has known this true prince. noah has been by my side through up and down. thick and thin. feast and famine. in loving him i learned to love myself more fully. he taught me compassion and patience and generosity... and oh how he made me laugh.

''he made friends wherever he went. his spirit was pure. his love was legend. i am a better person for having had him in my life. but tonight we had to let him go. surrounded by love he went to sleep. and may he forever rest in peace. (sic)''

The 39-year-old actor's partner Miles McMillan - who he has been dating for over two years - has also paid tribute to the dog on Instagram and shared the pet's last moments with his followers.

He shared a photo of Noah and wrote: ''We had to say good bye to our dear sweet Noah last night. He was surrounded by love flowers and music. I'll always remember his big grin and how happy he always was to get a little lovin'.(sic)''

