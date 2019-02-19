Zachary Levi that he would love Shazam to join the DC Extended Universe in a 'Justice League' sequel.
Zachary Levi wants Shazam to be in a 'Justice League' sequel.
The 38-year-old actor is set to play the titular role in the upcoming DC and Warner Bros superhero flick 'Shazam!', and he admitted he would love to join the DC Extended Universe's Justice League, which features Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash.
In an interview with Empire he said: ''I hope I get to be part of the Justice League. At San Diego, Jason Momoa [Aquaman] quite literally took me under his wing, put his arm around me and was like, 'Welcome to the family.' ''
Although Levi is keen to expand his role within the DCEU, he has previously already starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fandral - one of the Warriors Three - in 'Thor: The Dark World'.
However, he doesn't feel his character was used to the ''best of [his] ability'' in that movie or his brief appearance in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
He explained: ''I just don't think those characters were quite utilised to the best of their abilities. Thor and the Warriors Three could have been a really cool little trilogy of team movies, and we didn't really have that much impact.
''Particularly not in 'Ragnarok' - I mean, I didn't even have a line.''
'Shazam!' - which is helmed by David Sandberg and based on the comic of the same name by Bill Parker and C. C. Beck - is due to be released in April this year, and will also star Asher Angel as 14-year-old Billy Batson, Mark Strong as the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, and Jack Dylan Grazer and Freddy Freeman, Billy's best friend.
