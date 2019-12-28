Zachary Levi is set to star in 'Prisoner 760'.

The 'Shazam!' actor has joined a star-studded cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim, for the new movie, which is based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi's memoir, 'Guantánamo Diary', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Last King of Scotland' director Kevin MacDonald is helming the big-screen adaptation of the book, which tells the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was captured by the U.S. government and held without charge for years.

Foster and Woodley will play his attorneys Nancy Hollander and Teri Duncan, Cumberbatch portrays a military prosecutor named Lt. Stuart Couch and Levi is taking on the part of federal agent Neil Buckland, an old friend of Couch's.

Cumberbatch is producing the movie, which is being filmed in South Africa.

The movie is a co-production between 30West, Topic Studios and BBC Film.

Levi is also set to reprise his role as the titular hero in a follow up to 2019's DC hit 'Shazam'.

David F. Sandberg and Peter Safran - the respective director and producer of the latest DC Extended Universe film - previously confirmed they want to continue the story of Levi's Billy Batson after his origin story raked in a huge $363.2 million at the international box office.

The pair were asked whether they were ready to take on a sequel to 'Shazam!' to which Safran quickly replied: ''Absolutely!''

Sandberg then enthused: ''Let's do it!''

The original superhero movie followed 14-year-old Billy who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting the word - an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury - and he has to use his powers to defeat the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).