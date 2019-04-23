Zachary Levi will host the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 'Shazam!' star is set to host the annual awards ceremony, which takes place on June 17 at the Barker Hangar in California.

Posting a video to Instagram of him holding one of the award show's iconic popcorn awards, he captioned it: ''Y'all ... I'm hosting the @MTV Movie & TV awards ... this is not a drill. This is real life!!! #mtvawards June 17th. We gon' do the damn thang. (sic)''

MTV also shared the news on their social media sites, captioning it: ''#ZACHARYLEVI WILL HOST THE 2019 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS ... See ya there Monday June 17 at 9p (on MTV duh)!!! #MTVAwards (sic)''

Zachary shot to fame after being cast as Captain Marvel in 'Shazam!'

Taking to Instagram following the casting announcement, he wrote at the time: ''Honoured and greatly humbled to be a part of the #dcuniverse by bringing the original Captain Marvel to life. I am beside myself with gratitude, not only for this opportunity but also the incredible outpouring of love and support from so many of you out there in the world. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be in the gym for the rest of forever. (amazingly cool art courtesy of @bosslogic) #Shazam (sic)''

However, Zachary was keen that his role as the superhero does not turn him into a sex symbol because he's ''not ready'' for that sort of attention.

He said: ''No, I'm not ready for it. I don't think about that stuff. That's not real life. None of that is real life. All that stuff is just the icing on the cake of the not real life that all of this is. So if people wanna put me in the same conversation as all those guys, rock 'n' roll. I just am gonna keep doing what I think is the right thing in my life.''