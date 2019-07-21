Zachary Levi wants to star in the live-action adaptation of 'Tangled'.

The 38-year-old actor voiced the character of Flynn Rider in Disney's Academy Award-nominated 'Rapunzel' adaptation in 2010 and has admitted he'd jump at the idea of playing the princess' husband if the Studio were to make a new version, but he's worried he won't be the ''right guy'' to play the part by the time they make it.

Speaking to fans at the CCXP Cologne event, he said: ''As much as I would love to play Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled, by the time they get around to that, I don't think I'm gonna be the right guy to play that role. I'll be there coaching that guy, I'll make sure he understands what that smoulder means, but I think my hair will be like Steve Martin-white by the time they do a live-action 'Tangled'.''

He then teased: ''In lieu of playing Flynn Rider in a live-action 'Tangled', I would say, I don't know... Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid', maybe.''

However, although it doesn't look like he'll be playing Flynn any time soon, Zachary looks set for a busy year as he's in talks to star in 'Spy Guys'.

It was previously reported that Zachary will play a character ''along the lines of Jason Bourne and Ethan Hunt'' who has to rely on the help of his incompetent college friends to help him when he gets stuck on an impossible mission.

The project was originally developed with Andy Samberg in mind for the lead role, however, the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star will now produce alongside his 'Lonely Island' co-stars Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

New Line has reportedly fast-tracked the movie as they want it to come out before the follow-up to this year's DC hit 'Shazam!', in which Zachary played the titular hero.